Stifel Upgrades Watts Water Technologies (BMV:WTS)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Watts Water Technologies (BMV:WTS) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watts Water Technologies. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTS is 0.24%, an increase of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 34,439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,463K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares , representing an increase of 15.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 20.06% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,258K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares , representing a decrease of 18.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 4.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 887K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 2.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 861K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 3.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 730K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 2.02% over the last quarter.

