Stifel Upgrades Vital Farms (VITL)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Vital Farms (NasdaqGM:VITL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.54% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vital Farms is $48.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 58.54% from its latest reported closing price of $30.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Farms is 593MM, a decrease of 2.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Farms. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VITL is 0.21%, an increase of 3.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 46,668K shares. The put/call ratio of VITL is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,431K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing an increase of 80.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 18.54% over the last quarter.

Amazon Com holds 1,529K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,172K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares , representing an increase of 44.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,059K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares , representing an increase of 39.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 75.81% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 956K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares , representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Vital Farms Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,000 stores nationwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.