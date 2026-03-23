Stifel Upgrades Valvoline (VVV)

Fintel reports that on March 23, 2026, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.80% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Valvoline is $42.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 26.80% from its latest reported closing price of $33.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Valvoline is 2,070MM, an increase of 17.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valvoline. This is an decrease of 318 owner(s) or 39.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVV is 0.20%, an increase of 23.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.75% to 150,396K shares. The put/call ratio of VVV is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 8,144K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,226K shares , representing a decrease of 25.57%.

Boston Partners holds 6,680K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,538K shares , representing an increase of 17.10%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,068K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,458K shares , representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 87.24% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 4,972K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,752K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 4,281K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,337K shares , representing an increase of 22.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 30.06% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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