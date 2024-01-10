Stifel Upgrades Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH)

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Universal Logistics Holdings (NasdaqGS:ULH) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.96% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Logistics Holdings is 35.70. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.96% from its latest reported closing price of 27.90.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Logistics Holdings is 2,123MM, an increase of 22.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.66.

Universal Logistics Holdings Declares $0.10 Dividend

On October 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 4, 2023 received the payment on January 2, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $27.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.84%, the lowest has been 1.06%, and the highest has been 3.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Logistics Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULH is 0.04%, a decrease of 17.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 7,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,367K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares, representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 12.11% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 479K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 234K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 6.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 231K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 185K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULH by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Universal Logistics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. It provides its customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. The Company offers its customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services.

