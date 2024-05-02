Stifel Upgrades TTM Technologies (TTMI)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2024, Stifel upgraded their outlook for TTM Technologies (NasdaqGS:TTMI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.51% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for TTM Technologies is 19.57. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 32.51% from its latest reported closing price of 14.77.

The projected annual revenue for TTM Technologies is 2,853MM, an increase of 26.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in TTM Technologies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTMI is 0.15%, an increase of 6.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 124,813K shares. The put/call ratio of TTMI is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 8,602K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,361K shares , representing a decrease of 8.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 57.08% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,844K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,015K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,055K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,274K shares , representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 8.20% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 4,431K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,779K shares , representing a decrease of 7.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 6.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,165K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,142K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 10.50% over the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market.

