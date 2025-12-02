Stifel Upgrades Teradyne (TER)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Teradyne (NasdaqGS:TER) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.33% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Teradyne is $187.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.33% from its latest reported closing price of $179.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Teradyne is 4,393MM, an increase of 53.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TER is 0.22%, an increase of 11.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 197,953K shares. The put/call ratio of TER is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,257K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,920K shares , representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 72.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,160K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,108K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,654K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,109K shares , representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 83.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,553K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,526K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,209K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,185K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 25.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.