Stifel Upgrades Saia (SAIA)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Saia (NasdaqGS:SAIA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.67% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Saia is $532.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.67% from its latest reported closing price of $420.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Saia is 3,161MM, a decrease of 1.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saia. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIA is 0.31%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 40,100K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIA is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,543K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares , representing a decrease of 18.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 57.28% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,940K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 40.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 38.70% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,587K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares , representing a decrease of 30.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 21.81% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,362K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares , representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 20.39% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,148K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Saia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Saia Inc. offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

