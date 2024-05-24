Stifel Upgrades Saia (SAIA)

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2024, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Saia (NasdaqGS:SAIA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.99% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Saia is 539.92. The forecasts range from a low of 272.70 to a high of $640.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.99% from its latest reported closing price of 380.25.

The projected annual revenue for Saia is 2,902MM, a decrease of 2.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saia. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 8.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIA is -2.46%, an increase of 836.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 36,523K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIA is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 2,403K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,691K shares , representing a decrease of 12.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 7.64% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,786K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares , representing a decrease of 11.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,711K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares , representing a decrease of 15.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 47.41% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,325K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,073K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares , representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Saia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Saia Inc. offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

