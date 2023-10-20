Stifel Upgrades Rollins (ROL)

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.56% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rollins is 44.30. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 34.56% from its latest reported closing price of 32.92.

The projected annual revenue for Rollins is 2,916MM, an increase of 1.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

Rollins Declares $0.13 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 10, 2023 received the payment on September 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $32.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.21%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rollins. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROL is 0.18%, a decrease of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 228,043K shares. The put/call ratio of ROL is 2.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 17,877K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,200K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 11,434K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,922K shares, representing a decrease of 13.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 5.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,679K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,629K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,611K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,571K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 9.32% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,711K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,749K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Rollins Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations.

