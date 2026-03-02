Stifel Upgrades Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.84% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Restaurant Brands International is $79.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 10.84% from its latest reported closing price of $71.71 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Restaurant Brands International is 7,271MM, a decrease of 22.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 699 funds or institutions reporting positions in Restaurant Brands International. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 11.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QSR is 0.29%, an increase of 7.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 318,563K shares. The put/call ratio of QSR is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 43,526K shares representing 12.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,430K shares , representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 14.01% over the last quarter.

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 22,867K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,915K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 18,545K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,072K shares , representing a decrease of 24.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 89.57% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 16,645K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,903K shares , representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 30.64% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 15,220K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,124K shares , representing an increase of 20.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 20.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.