Stifel Upgrades Planet Fitness (BMV:PLNT)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Planet Fitness (BMV:PLNT) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 753 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Fitness. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 6.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLNT is 0.34%, an increase of 7.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 105,220K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,407K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,911K shares , representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 11.36% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 4,702K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,365K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,609K shares , representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 90.57% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,290K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares , representing an increase of 38.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 16.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,740K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 21.14% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.