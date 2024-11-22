Stifel Upgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - Preferred Stock (PEB.PRG)

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PEB.PRG) from Hold to Buy.

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEB.PRG is 0.55%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 3,717K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 856K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB.PRG by 1.76% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 667K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 262K shares. No change in the last quarter.

KIFYX - Westwood Salient Select Income Fund Institutional Shares holds 250K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 214K shares. No change in the last quarter.

