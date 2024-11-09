Stifel Upgrades Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Orthofix Medical (NasdaqGS:OFIX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.21% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Orthofix Medical is $22.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $28.56. The average price target represents an increase of 14.21% from its latest reported closing price of $19.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Orthofix Medical is 514MM, a decrease of 34.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orthofix Medical. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFIX is 0.16%, an increase of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 38,717K shares. The put/call ratio of OFIX is 4.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 3,750K shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 12.19% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,695K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,665K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 18.32% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 3,369K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares , representing an increase of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 2,556K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares , representing an increase of 23.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,668K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing an increase of 23.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Orthofix Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device and biologics company with a spine and extremities focus. The Company's mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as it partners with health care professionals to improve patients' lives. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix's spine and orthopedic extremities products are distributed in more than 70 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors.

