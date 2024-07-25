Stifel Upgrades A. O. Smith (AOS)

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2024, Stifel upgraded their outlook for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.57% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for A. O. Smith is $90.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 12.57% from its latest reported closing price of $80.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for A. O. Smith is 3,840MM, a decrease of 0.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,325 funds or institutions reporting positions in A. O. Smith. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOS is 0.18%, an increase of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 122,301K shares. The put/call ratio of AOS is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,797K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,847K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 3,452K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares , representing an increase of 84.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 596.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,399K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,984K shares , representing an increase of 12.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 3,249K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares , representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 4.83% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,095K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 1.06% over the last quarter.

A.O. Smith Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products.

