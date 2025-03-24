Stifel Upgrades Mativ Holdings (MATV)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Mativ Holdings (NYSE:MATV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 165.19% Upside

As of March 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mativ Holdings is $16.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.66 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 165.19% from its latest reported closing price of $6.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mativ Holdings is 4,529MM, an increase of 128.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mativ Holdings. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATV is 0.07%, an increase of 35.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 69,454K shares. The put/call ratio of MATV is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,000K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,914K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,037K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 51.65% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,522K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 35.84% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,189K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,286K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 34.11% over the last quarter.

Boundary Creek Advisors holds 2,321K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 46.62% over the last quarter.

Mativ Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schweitzer Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global performance materials company. Our highly engineered papers, films, nets and nonwovens are designed and manufactured using natural fibers and polymers for a variety of industries and applications. We provide our customers with essential components that enhance the performance of their products. End markets served include filtration, transportation, infrastructure and construction, medical, industrial, tobacco, energy, food services and home décor. SWM and its subsidiaries manufacture on four continents, conduct business in over 90 countries and employ approximately 3,400 people worldwide.

