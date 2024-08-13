Stifel Upgrades Littelfuse (LFUS)

Fintel reports that on August 13, 2024, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Littelfuse (NasdaqGS:LFUS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.50% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Littelfuse is $287.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.50% from its latest reported closing price of $240.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Littelfuse is 2,757MM, an increase of 23.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 904 funds or institutions reporting positions in Littelfuse. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFUS is 0.27%, an increase of 107.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 29,377K shares. The put/call ratio of LFUS is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,163K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares , representing a decrease of 21.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 29.96% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,068K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 858K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 16.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 784K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 17.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 775K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Littelfuse Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Littelfuse is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, Littelfuse partners with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, its products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets - everywhere, every day.

