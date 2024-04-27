Stifel Upgrades LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2024, Stifel upgraded their outlook for LeMaitre Vascular (NasdaqGM:LMAT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.71% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for LeMaitre Vascular is 70.51. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.71% from its latest reported closing price of 65.46.

The projected annual revenue for LeMaitre Vascular is 187MM, a decrease of 3.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.40.

LeMaitre Vascular Declares $0.16 Dividend

On February 21, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2024 received the payment on March 28, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of 65.46 / share, the stocks dividend yield is

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the companys dividend payout ratio is

The companys 3-Year dividend growth rate is

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in LeMaitre Vascular. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMAT is -1.39%, an increase of 951.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 24,527K shares. The put/call ratio of LMAT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,933K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 12.93% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,365K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 6.72% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,331K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,291K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 54.64% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 913K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Lemaitre Vascular Background Information

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

