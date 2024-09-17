Stifel Upgrades Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Lattice Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:LSCC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.46% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lattice Semiconductor is $61.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.46% from its latest reported closing price of $50.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lattice Semiconductor is 831MM, an increase of 32.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,051 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lattice Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSCC is 0.24%, an increase of 12.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 185,807K shares. The put/call ratio of LSCC is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,646K shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,640K shares , representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 17.89% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 9,013K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,551K shares , representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 18.99% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 6,792K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,627K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 87.66% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 5,339K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,993K shares , representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,086K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,688K shares , representing a decrease of 11.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 34.18% over the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lattice Semiconductor is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

