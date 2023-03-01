Stifel Upgrades Kontoor Brands (KTB)

On March 1, 2023, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Kontoor Brands from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.25% Downside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kontoor Brands is $46.28. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.25% from its latest reported closing price of $52.15.

The projected annual revenue for Kontoor Brands is $2,641MM, an increase of 0.36%. The projected annual EPS is $4.46, an increase of 1.37%.

Kontoor Brands Declares $0.48 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $52.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.84%, the lowest has been 2.40%, and the highest has been 14.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.01 (n=155).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 10,785K shares representing 19.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,840K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 99.89% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,658K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,606K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 3,283K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,893K shares, representing a decrease of 231.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 66.25% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,165K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,237K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTB by 13.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kontoor Brands. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTB is 0.14%, an increase of 10.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.79% to 72,410K shares. The put/call ratio of KTB is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kontoor Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wrangler® has been an icon in authentic American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the American west, Wrangler commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and online.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.