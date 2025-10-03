Stifel Upgrades Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX)

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.45% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is $53.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 28.45% from its latest reported closing price of $41.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is 7,716MM, an increase of 3.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 945 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNX is 0.25%, an increase of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.56% to 197,274K shares. The put/call ratio of KNX is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,033K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,166K shares , representing an increase of 20.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 83.08% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,420K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,344K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 77.61% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 5,740K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,279K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,279K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 4.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,966K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,861K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 7.30% over the last quarter.

