Stifel Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (LSE:0RF3)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Stifel upgraded their outlook for International Flavors & Fragrances (LSE:0RF3) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.58% Upside

As of April 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Flavors & Fragrances is 144.63 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 GBX to a high of 186.90 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 1.58% from its latest reported closing price of 142.38 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for International Flavors & Fragrances is 11,692MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,366 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RF3 is 0.39%, an increase of 6.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 280,680K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 27,729K shares representing 10.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,441K shares , representing an increase of 44.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RF3 by 74.31% over the last quarter.

Winder Pte. holds 25,356K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 13,889K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,333K shares , representing an increase of 61.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RF3 by 154.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,031K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,010K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RF3 by 2.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,433K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,236K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RF3 by 3.40% over the last quarter.

