Stifel Upgrades Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.84% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Inspire Medical Systems is $113.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $180.39. The average price target represents an increase of 26.84% from its latest reported closing price of $89.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inspire Medical Systems is 794MM, a decrease of 9.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspire Medical Systems. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSP is 0.22%, an increase of 18.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.32% to 40,156K shares. The put/call ratio of INSP is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,757K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,748K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 99.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 10,000.16% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,298K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares , representing an increase of 40.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,084K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 80.73% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,048K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 86.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 259.90% over the last quarter.

