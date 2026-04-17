Stifel Upgrades Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.90% Downside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Onto Innovation is $261.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $170.91 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.90% from its latest reported closing price of $290.70 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Onto Innovation is 1,326MM, an increase of 31.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onto Innovation. This is an decrease of 462 owner(s) or 48.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTO is 0.20%, an increase of 10.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.71% to 46,082K shares. The put/call ratio of ONTO is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,727K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing a decrease of 14.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,353K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares , representing an increase of 17.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 45.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,219K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares , representing a decrease of 14.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 84.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,128K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares , representing an increase of 31.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,126K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTO by 20.00% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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