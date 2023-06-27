Stifel Upgrades Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Fintel reports that on June 27, 2023, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.04% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guidewire Software is 84.15. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.04% from its latest reported closing price of 69.52.

The projected annual revenue for Guidewire Software is 909MM, an increase of 4.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guidewire Software. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWRE is 0.48%, an increase of 37.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.11% to 96,163K shares. The put/call ratio of GWRE is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 6,106K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,880K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 21.78% over the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 4,461K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,728K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,390K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,742K shares, representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 17.43% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,145K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares, representing an increase of 28.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 66.06% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 3,025K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. Guidewire combines digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire. As a partner to its customers, Guidewire continually evolves to enable their success. With 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry, its marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

