Stifel Upgrades FTAI Aviation - Preferred Stock (FTAIN)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for FTAI Aviation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:FTAIN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.35% Upside

As of April 25, 2025, the average one-year price target for FTAI Aviation - Preferred Stock is $48.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.76 to a high of $85.59. The average price target represents an increase of 92.35% from its latest reported closing price of $25.31 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTAI Aviation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAIN is 0.15%, an increase of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 756K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 401K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAIN by 8.41% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 161K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAIN by 1.25% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 52K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 19.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAIN by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Shikiar Asset Management holds 47K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAIN by 10.70% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 43K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 34.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAIN by 32.62% over the last quarter.

