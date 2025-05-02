Stifel Upgrades FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for FTAI Aviation (NasdaqGS:FTAI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for FTAI Aviation is $179.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $124.23 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 67.28% from its latest reported closing price of $107.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FTAI Aviation is 1,758MM, a decrease of 7.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 902 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTAI Aviation. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 14.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAI is 0.60%, an increase of 25.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.04% to 123,775K shares. The put/call ratio of FTAI is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,677K shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,642K shares , representing an increase of 28.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 48.20% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 3,725K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,801K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 25.53% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,718K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares , representing an increase of 34.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 19.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,219K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 6.09% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,895K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares , representing an increase of 52.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 66.09% over the last quarter.

FTAI Aviation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

