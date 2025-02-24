Stifel Upgrades Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.31% Upside

As of February 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Floor & Decor Holdings is $106.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.31% from its latest reported closing price of $97.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Floor & Decor Holdings is 6,598MM, an increase of 48.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 969 funds or institutions reporting positions in Floor & Decor Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FND is 0.09%, an increase of 78.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.48% to 156,917K shares. The put/call ratio of FND is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,316K shares representing 12.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,532K shares , representing an increase of 43.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 40.44% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 9,522K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,271K shares , representing an increase of 55.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 106.87% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,900K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,569K shares , representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,525K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,223K shares , representing a decrease of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 30.20% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,152K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,150K shares , representing a decrease of 77.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 77.98% over the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 128 warehouse-format stores and two design centers across 30 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate/luxury vinyl plank, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

