Stifel Upgrades Ecolab (ECL)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.48% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ecolab is $248.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.48% from its latest reported closing price of $238.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ecolab is 15,742MM, an increase of 1.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecolab. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECL is 0.39%, an increase of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 236,679K shares. The put/call ratio of ECL is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,074K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,053K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,675K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,957K shares , representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 84.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,395K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,198K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 5,218K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,979K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,827K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 6.15% over the last quarter.

Ecolab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A trusted partner at nearly 3 million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

