Stifel Upgrades Ecolab (BRSE:ECJ)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Ecolab (BRSE:ECJ) from Hold to Buy.

There are 2,226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecolab. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECJ is 0.39%, an increase of 4.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 236,635K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,074K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,053K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECJ by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,675K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,957K shares , representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECJ by 84.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,395K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,198K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECJ by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 5,218K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,979K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,827K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECJ by 6.15% over the last quarter.

