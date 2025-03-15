Stifel Upgrades Danaher (XTRA:DAP)

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Danaher (XTRA:DAP) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.34% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Danaher is 258,66 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 231,11 € to a high of 310,33 €. The average price target represents an increase of 36.34% from its latest reported closing price of 189,72 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Danaher is 35,238MM, an increase of 47.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaher. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAP is 0.56%, an increase of 24.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 675,788K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,319K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,306K shares , representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAP by 21.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,361K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,601K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAP by 19.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,980K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,470K shares , representing a decrease of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAP by 23.35% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 17,663K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,832K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAP by 19.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,399K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,836K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAP by 19.28% over the last quarter.

