Stifel Upgrades Danaher (DHR)

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Danaher (NYSE:DHR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.64% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Danaher is $271.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.64% from its latest reported closing price of $210.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Danaher is 36,153MM, an increase of 51.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaher. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHR is 0.56%, an increase of 24.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 675,788K shares. The put/call ratio of DHR is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,319K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,306K shares , representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 21.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,361K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,601K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 19.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,980K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,470K shares , representing a decrease of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 23.35% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 17,663K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,832K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 19.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,399K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,836K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Danaher Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Danaher Corporation is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danahers globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Lifes Potential.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.