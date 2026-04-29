Stifel Upgrades Crane (CR)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Crane (NYSE:CR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.74% Upside

As of April 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Crane is $221.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $177.98 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.74% from its latest reported closing price of $176.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Crane is 3,680MM, an increase of 50.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crane. This is an decrease of 343 owner(s) or 37.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CR is 0.17%, an increase of 29.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.22% to 43,123K shares. The put/call ratio of CR is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,993K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,944K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,076K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,065K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CR by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 918K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 800K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares , representing an increase of 46.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CR by 63.65% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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