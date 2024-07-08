Stifel Upgrades Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Columbia Sportswear (NasdaqGS:COLM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.96% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Columbia Sportswear is $79.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 3.96% from its latest reported closing price of $76.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Sportswear is 3,887MM, an increase of 13.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Sportswear. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLM is 0.13%, an increase of 9.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 41,996K shares. The put/call ratio of COLM is 1.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,792K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares , representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,413K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 20.91% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 1,291K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 41.82% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,165K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares , representing an increase of 26.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 27.38% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,083K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 96.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 85.01% over the last quarter.

Columbia Sportswear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands.

