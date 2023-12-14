Stifel Upgrades C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, Stifel upgraded their outlook for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 201.74% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for C4 Therapeutics is 16.63. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 201.74% from its latest reported closing price of 5.51.

The projected annual revenue for C4 Therapeutics is 37MM, an increase of 79.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in C4 Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 17.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCCC is 0.05%, an increase of 57.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 36,826K shares. The put/call ratio of CCCC is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,247K shares representing 12.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,199K shares, representing a decrease of 15.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 38.75% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 3,008K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,343K shares, representing an increase of 55.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 79.09% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 2,692K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,377K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing an increase of 86.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 475.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,186K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,829K shares, representing a decrease of 29.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 45.02% over the last quarter.

C4 Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C4 Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. This targeted protein degradation approach offers advantages over traditional therapies, including the potential to treat a wider range of diseases, reduce drug resistance, achieve higher potency, and decrease side effects through greater selectivity.

