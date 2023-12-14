Stifel Upgrades Alector (ALEC)

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Stifel upgraded their outlook for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.39% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alector is 13.83. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 100.39% from its latest reported closing price of 6.90.

The projected annual revenue for Alector is 173MM, an increase of 79.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alector. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALEC is 0.05%, an increase of 15.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.16% to 67,600K shares. The put/call ratio of ALEC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Braidwell holds 4,074K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,131K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 2.84% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,057K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,288K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,394K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 86.58% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,073K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,827K shares, representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 23.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,044K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alector Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The Company's immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company's immuno-oncology programs.

