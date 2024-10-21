Stifel says Trevi’s RIVER enrollment completion puts data release in Q1 2025

Stifel notes Buy-rated Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) announced enrollment completion for Phase 2a RIVER in refractory chronic cough patients. With 2 to 3 million patients impacted by RCC and no approved treatments, there remains a large unmet need for therapeutic options. Topline data for RIVER is expected in the first Q1 2025, the firm says, adding that a positive outcome could demonstrate much broader utility for Haduvio in chronic cough. Nonetheless, Trevi’s focus remains on the high value IPF-CC indication, which is approaching a sample size re-estimation analysis of the Phase 2b CORAL study in Q4. Success in RCC could offer an interesting opportunity to position for a highly refractory population, allowing it to retain value in IPF, Stifel adds. The firm anticipates both events to be highly impactful catalysts as the Haduvio profile evolves.

