Stifel Reiterates Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.85% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viridian Therapeutics is 44.88. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 152.85% from its latest reported closing price of 17.75.

The projected annual revenue for Viridian Therapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 35.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viridian Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRDN is 0.29%, a decrease of 7.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.22% to 49,832K shares. The put/call ratio of VRDN is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 3,083K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares, representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 12.55% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,415K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares, representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 2,200K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 30.65% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,106K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing an increase of 22.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 19.50% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,008K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Background Information



Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a clinical-stage anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado , with research and development operations in Waltham, Massachusetts.

