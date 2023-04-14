Stifel Reiterates TreeHouse Foods (THS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TreeHouse Foods is $55.25. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.97% from its latest reported closing price of $51.65.

The projected annual revenue for TreeHouse Foods is $3,775MM, an increase of 9.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 101.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 51.99% over the last quarter.

SECAX - SIIT Small Cap II Fund - holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 45.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 29.24% over the last quarter.

ARSBX - Aristotle Small Cap Equity Fund Class I Shares holds 43K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Martingale Asset Management L P holds 51K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 99.89% over the last quarter.

BIAUX - Brown Advisory Small-Cap Fundamental Value Fund Investor Shares holds 417K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing a decrease of 55.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 27.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in TreeHouse Foods. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THS is 0.30%, a decrease of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 66,365K shares. The put/call ratio of THS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

Treehouse Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. The Company has nearly 40 production facilities across North America and Italy, and its vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for its customers. TreeHouse Foods extensive product portfolio includes snacking, beverages and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh formats. The Company has a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and also offers clean label, organic and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

