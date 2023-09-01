Stifel Reiterates Stericycle (SRCL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.78% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stericycle is 57.38. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.78% from its latest reported closing price of 44.21.

The projected annual revenue for Stericycle is 2,870MM, an increase of 5.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stericycle. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRCL is 0.22%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 109,636K shares. The put/call ratio of SRCL is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,495K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,688K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 6,472K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,429K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 5,431K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,508K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 4,094K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,197K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,718K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,738K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 122.42% over the last quarter.

Stericycle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 other countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement.

