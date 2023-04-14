Stifel Reiterates Sovos Brands (SOVO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sovos Brands is $18.05. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.87% from its latest reported closing price of $17.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sovos Brands is $929MM, an increase of 5.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCG - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 65.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOVO by 47.20% over the last quarter.

GSCYX - SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND Institutional holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 164.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOVO by 64.44% over the last quarter.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOVO by 8.71% over the last quarter.

EES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund N holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

FSAEX - Fidelity Series All-Sector Equity Fund holds 53K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOVO by 7.29% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sovos Brands. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOVO is 0.15%, a decrease of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 107,480K shares. The put/call ratio of SOVO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sovos Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on acquiring and building disruptive growth brands that bring today’s consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The Company’s product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles, all of which are sold in the United States under the brand names Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s, noosa, and Birch Benders. All Sovos Brands’ products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

See all Sovos Brands regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.