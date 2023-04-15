Stifel Reiterates Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.32% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simply Good Foods is $43.31. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.32% from its latest reported closing price of $35.70.

The projected annual revenue for Simply Good Foods is $1,273MM, an increase of 7.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 174K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing a decrease of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 18.43% over the last quarter.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 77K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 834K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares, representing a decrease of 21.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

MSCGX - Mercer US Small holds 129K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 9.45% over the last quarter.

PSAPX - SmallCap S&P 600 Index Fund R-1 holds 104K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 11.71% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simply Good Foods. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMPL is 0.24%, a decrease of 8.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 111,669K shares. The put/call ratio of SMPL is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Simply Good Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Simply Good Foods Company, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Quest®, and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements.

