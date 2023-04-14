Stifel Reiterates Post Holdings (POST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Post Holdings is $106.08. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.24% from its latest reported closing price of $88.22.

The projected annual revenue for Post Holdings is $6,269MM, an increase of 3.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 1,254.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 92.10% over the last quarter.

PESAX - LargeCap Value Fund III R-1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 6.56% over the last quarter.

FMCDX - Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ISMD - Inspire Small holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 3.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Post Holdings. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 5.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POST is 0.28%, a decrease of 10.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 64,239K shares. The put/call ratio of POST is 6.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

Post Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. As a leader in refrigerated foods, Post delivers innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice channel and the retail refrigerated side dish category, offering side dish, egg, cheese and sausage products through the Bob Evans®, Simply Potatoes® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post’s publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

