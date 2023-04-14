Stifel Reiterates Philip Morris International (PM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Philip Morris International is $115.64. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.93% from its latest reported closing price of $99.75.

The projected annual revenue for Philip Morris International is $32,284MM, an increase of 1.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.78.

Philip Morris International Declares $1.27 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share ($5.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 23, 2023 received the payment on April 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.27 per share.

At the current share price of $99.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.52%, the lowest has been 4.16%, and the highest has been 7.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PM by 92,497.97% over the last quarter.

Strs Ohio holds 1,050K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

PUTNAM VARIABLE TRUST - Putnam VT Global Asset Allocation Fund Class IA Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PM by 18.60% over the last quarter.

MEPAX - MassMutual Premier Disciplined Value Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 56.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 28.67% over the last quarter.

IVE - iShares S&P 500 Value ETF holds 1,138K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares, representing a decrease of 87.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 43.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Philip Morris International. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PM is 0.52%, a decrease of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 1,503,993K shares. The put/call ratio of PM is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Philip Morris International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company, with a diverse workforce of around 73,500 people who hail from every corner of the globe. Philip Morris International is committed to being a great employer. We strive to be environmentally and socially responsible. We are dedicated to fighting the illegal cigarette trade. We proudly support the communities where we source tobacco and where our employees live and work. Philip Morris International is dedicated to doing something very dramatic—we want to replace cigarettes with smoke-free products as fast as possible. That’s why Philip Morris International has more than 430 scientists, engineers, and technicians developing less-harmful alternatives to cigarettes at our two research facilities in Switzerland and Singapore. It’s the biggest shift in our history. And it’s the right one for our consumers, our company, our shareholders, and society.

