Stifel Reiterates Patterson Companies (PDCO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.79% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patterson Companies is 36.52. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.79% from its latest reported closing price of 30.74.

The projected annual revenue for Patterson Companies is 6,792MM, an increase of 4.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

Patterson Companies Declares $0.26 Dividend

On June 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 21, 2023 received the payment on August 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $30.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.13%, the lowest has been 2.92%, and the highest has been 7.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 705 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patterson Companies. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDCO is 0.22%, an increase of 21.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 91,217K shares. The put/call ratio of PDCO is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,747K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,691K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDCO by 17.02% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 2,646K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDCO by 18.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,638K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDCO by 17.79% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,358K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDCO by 11.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,270K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDCO by 17.36% over the last quarter.

Patterson Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Patterson Companies Inc. connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Its comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by its dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

