Stifel Reiterates Oshkosh (OSK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.28% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oshkosh is 93.65. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.28% from its latest reported closing price of 103.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Oshkosh is 8,646MM, a decrease of 3.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.61.

Oshkosh Declares $0.41 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $103.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.52%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 2.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oshkosh. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSK is 0.19%, a decrease of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 67,902K shares. The put/call ratio of OSK is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 7,306K shares representing 11.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,413K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 0.57% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,983K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,558K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares, representing a decrease of 15.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 12.49% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 2,358K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares, representing an increase of 16.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 7.29% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,092K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925K shares, representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Oshkosh Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oshkosh Corporation is a leading manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of access equipment, defense, fire & emergency and municipal, refuse hauling, concrete placement as well as airport services. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products and London™.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.