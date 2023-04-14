Stifel Reiterates Mondelez International (MDLZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mondelez International is $76.73. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.93% from its latest reported closing price of $70.44.

The projected annual revenue for Mondelez International is $33,114MM, an increase of 5.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.14.

Mondelez International Declares $0.38 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $70.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.22%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 2.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRFDX - T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund holds 380K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWRIX - Vp Growth Fund Class I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 16.72% over the last quarter.

Utah Retirement Systems holds 242K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 13.00% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,446K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 11.68% over the last quarter.

DWPP - First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 101.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 7.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2878 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mondelez International. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDLZ is 0.39%, a decrease of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 1,222,483K shares. The put/call ratio of MDLZ is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Mondelez International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mondelēz International, Inc. empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

