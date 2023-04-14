Stifel Reiterates McCormick (MKC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of McCormick (NYSE:MKC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.20% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for McCormick is $81.11. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.20% from its latest reported closing price of $86.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for McCormick is $6,632MM, an increase of 3.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.98.

McCormick Declares $0.39 Dividend

On March 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $86.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.60%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TOK - iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Palisade Asset Management holds 40K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

MMTM - SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 1.64% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 58K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PARK CIRCLE holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1600 funds or institutions reporting positions in McCormick. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKC is 0.23%, a decrease of 15.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 240,506K shares. The put/call ratio of MKC is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

McCormick Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Its most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

See all McCormick regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.