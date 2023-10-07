Stifel Reiterates Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.91% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lamb Weston Holdings is 125.17. The forecasts range from a low of 113.12 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.91% from its latest reported closing price of 93.47.

The projected annual revenue for Lamb Weston Holdings is 5,407MM, a decrease of 8.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.07.

Lamb Weston Holdings Declares $0.28 Dividend

On July 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023 received the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $93.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.25%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 1.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamb Weston Holdings. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LW is 0.33%, a decrease of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 141,817K shares. The put/call ratio of LW is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5,733K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,383K shares, representing a decrease of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LW by 6.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,544K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,446K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 3.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,469K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,357K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,340K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,942K shares, representing an increase of 41.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 1,820.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,104K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,044K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Lamb Weston Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when it looks at a potato, it sees possibilities.

