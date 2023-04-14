Stifel Reiterates Kellogg (K) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel reiterated coverage of Kellogg (NYSE:K) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.86% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kellogg is $73.86. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 8.86% from its latest reported closing price of $67.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kellogg is $15,767MM, an increase of 2.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.24.

Kellogg Declares $0.59 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

At the current share price of $67.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.54%, the lowest has been 3.00%, and the highest has been 4.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HUSV - First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 57.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in K by 233.17% over the last quarter.

PWTAX - UBS U.S. Allocation Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Webster Bank, N. A. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NMFAX - Nationwide Dynamic U.S. Growth Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RHS - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF holds 317K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 9.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kellogg. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to K is 0.27%, a decrease of 9.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 312,147K shares. The put/call ratio of K is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kellogg Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kellogg Company strives to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Company's beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®,RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. Kellogg is also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform.

See all Kellogg regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.