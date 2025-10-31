Stifel Reiterates HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPQF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Stifel reiterated coverage of HarbourVest Global Private Equity (OTCPK:HVPQF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.15% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for HarbourVest Global Private Equity is $35.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.32 to a high of $36.72. The average price target represents an increase of 25.15% from its latest reported closing price of $28.50 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in HarbourVest Global Private Equity. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HVPQF is 1.48%, an increase of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 1,030K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Group Private Equity holds 526K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares , representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HVPQF by 5.07% over the last quarter.

HCINX - The Institutional International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 311K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HVPQF by 1.04% over the last quarter.

HCHYX - The Fixed Income Opportunity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 152K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVPQF by 6.44% over the last quarter.

LPEFX - ALPS holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing a decrease of 39.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HVPQF by 16.00% over the last quarter.

AVPEX - ALPS holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HVPQF by 2.69% over the last quarter.

